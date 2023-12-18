Kayalpattinam recorded 94.6cm rainfall in 24 hrs: Minister Ramachandran

CHENNAI: State revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran has informed that the Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 94.6 cms for rainfall for 24 hours from 8.30am on December 17.



In a statistics loaded statement issued Monday afternoon, minister Ramachandran said that Kayalpattinam and Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi received 94.6cm and 68.9 cm respectively.

Srivaikuntam and Kovilpatti received 62.1cm and 52.5cm respectively.

In Tirunelveli, Moolakaraipatti and Manjolai recorded maximum rainfall of 61.5cm and 55.2cm, respectively during the 24 hours. Mayiladu in Kanyakumari district received a maximum of 30.32 cm rainfall.

According to the revenue minister, nine SDRF teams (225 personnel) and eight NDRF teams comprising 200 personnel were engaged in rescue and relief works.

Another two NDRF teams are set to arrive shortly, the minister said, adding that Indian Army and Coast Guard were also engaged in the relief and rescue works.

As many as 7,434 relief camps covering the four districts have been set up to manage the deluge.