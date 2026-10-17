Kavin honour killing case: State govt moves SC challenging Madras High Court order quashing CB-CID chargesheet

On September 29, 2026, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the charge sheet against Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of main accused Surjith, citing insufficient material.

Kavin’s mother, Tamilselvi, said Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar had spoken to her about the matter. She expressed hope that the government would ensure justice for her son.

Kavin, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, hailed from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district. He was in a relationship with S. Subhashini, a Siddha doctor from Tirunelveli. Subhashini’s younger brother Surjith was arrested for Kavin’s murder on July 27, 2025. Police later named Surjith’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, and his cousin Jeyapaul as co-accused.