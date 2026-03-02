Kauvery Hospitals opens dedicated GI bleed centres across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

CHENNAI: The Kauvery Group of Hospitals on Monday launched dedicated Gastrointestinal (GI) Bleed Centres across all its units in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, aiming to provide rapid, standardised care for patients with internal digestive tract bleeding, a potentially life-threatening emergency.
With 12 centres operational across the two States, the initiative is designed to ensure timely evaluation, coordinated intervention and structured follow-up closer to patients’ homes.
The centres integrate emergency physicians, gastroenterologists, intensivists, interventional radiologists and surgeons under a defined clinical pathway, from emergency admission and risk assessment to ICU or ward care, endoscopic or radiological intervention, and discharge planning.
“GI bleeding can result from ulcers, gastric erosions or variceal bleeds linked to liver disease. Delays can be life-threatening. Early assessment, stabilisation and timely intervention through a coordinated approach are critical,” said Dr P Basumani, director, Kauvery Institute of Digestive Sciences.
Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, said, “The initiative seeks to standardise protocols across units to ensure consistent quality and patient outcomes while strengthening emergency and critical care services.”