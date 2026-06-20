Katchatheevu sovereignty settled under international law: Sri Lankan MP Rauff Hakeem

"Prioritising the Katchatheevu issue as an immediate fix the moment a conflict arises is not a wise strategy," Hakeem, who is on a goodwill visit to Tamil Nadu, said.



Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, he noted that any re-examination of the island's status would require approaching the United Nations, as neither India nor Sri Lanka can unilaterally alter the established international maritime boundary line. Replying to a query on whether Sri Lanka would consider handing over the islet back to India to resolve the frequent detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Hakeem said the Indian government had accepted Sri Lanka's sovereignty over Katchatheevu based on international legal frameworks. "To change this outside of international law, one would have to resort to a military invasion to capture it, which we know the Indian central government will never do," he said. Hakeem emphasised that Indian citizens face no restrictions when visiting Katchatheevu for pilgrimage, particularly to St Antony's Church.



He added that the Sri Lankan Navy and local fishermen routinely welcome and facilitate Indian visitors. "The problem escalates into a massive crisis only when there is an encroachment of borders for illegal fishing activities."