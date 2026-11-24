Ministers A Srinath and N Marie Wilson handed over cheques for the remaining Rs 5 lakh to each family at the Secretariat. The government had initially released Rs 2 lakh per family, following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement of Rs 7 lakh compensation for each of the nine families.

The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Chennai's Kasimedu fishing harbour on October 29. After taking shelter at Nizampatnam harbour in Andhra Pradesh following adverse weather warnings, they reportedly resumed their journey towards Ramayapatnam on November 2. Their vessel suffered an engine failure and capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3 amid Cyclone Murasu. All nine fishermen died in the incident. Their bodies were brought to Tamil Nadu at the state government's expense and handed over to their families.