CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday completed the disbursement of its announced Rs 7 lakh relief to the families of nine Kasimedu fishermen who died after their mechanised fishing boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu, with the bereaved families reiterating their demand for enhanced compensation of Rs 20 lakh each and a government job for one member of every household.
Ministers A Srinath and N Marie Wilson handed over cheques for the remaining Rs 5 lakh to each family at the Secretariat. The government had initially released Rs 2 lakh per family, following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's announcement of Rs 7 lakh compensation for each of the nine families.
The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Chennai's Kasimedu fishing harbour on October 29. After taking shelter at Nizampatnam harbour in Andhra Pradesh following adverse weather warnings, they reportedly resumed their journey towards Ramayapatnam on November 2. Their vessel suffered an engine failure and capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3 amid Cyclone Murasu. All nine fishermen died in the incident. Their bodies were brought to Tamil Nadu at the state government's expense and handed over to their families.
After receiving the cheques, representatives of the bereaved families told reporters they had urged the government to raise compensation to Rs 20 lakh for each family and provide government employment to one member of every affected household.
"The government had already provided Rs 2 lakh to each family. Today, the ministers handed over cheques for the remaining Rs 5 lakh, taking the total relief to Rs 7 lakh per family. We have sought Rs 20 lakh in compensation and a government job for one member of each family. They have assured us that the government will take appropriate action," they said.