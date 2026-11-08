Kasimedu fishermen death: Why the government allowed a rough-seas venture: LoP

Speaking to reporters, he said the fishermen's families had raised allegations against the TVK-led government, claiming officials failed to act immediately even after the relatives of missing fishermen lodged complaints with the Fisheries Department.

"It is unfortunate that the government took action only after the relatives of the missing fishermen staged a protest. During the DMK-led regime, priority was given to the safety of fishermen," Udhayanidhi said. He said his regime didn't allow fishermen to venture out during rough seas, alleging that the TVK regime failed in its duty to prevent such a tragedy.