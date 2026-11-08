Kasimedu fishermen death: Why the government allowed a rough-seas venture: LoP

CHENNAI: After visiting the families of deceased Kasimedu fishermen and offering condolences on Saturday, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded that the State government provide a Rs 25 lakh solatium to each bereaved family.
Speaking to reporters, he said the fishermen's families had raised allegations against the TVK-led government, claiming officials failed to act immediately even after the relatives of missing fishermen lodged complaints with the Fisheries Department.
"It is unfortunate that the government took action only after the relatives of the missing fishermen staged a protest. During the DMK-led regime, priority was given to the safety of fishermen," Udhayanidhi said. He said his regime didn't allow fishermen to venture out during rough seas, alleging that the TVK regime failed in its duty to prevent such a tragedy.
He alleged that the TVK-led government should have suspended fishing activities during the cyclone but failed to do so, thereby putting fishermen's lives at risk.
Udhayanidhi said the State government's solatium was inadequate and urged it to increase compensation to Rs 25 lakh for each family of the deceased fishermen. "The government should provide a job to one person in the family and provide adequate insurance facilities to fishermen," said Udhay.