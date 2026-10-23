Kashi Tamil Sangamam's fifth edition to be held from Nov 28-Dec 12

The minister also launched the registration portal for the programme, which will celebrate, reaffirm and strengthen the age-old civilisational bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the two ancient seats of learning, strengthening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Since ancient times, the country has had a strong cultural unity. Many people visited Kashi and Rameswaram as part of their religious traditions, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural bonds between the northern and southern parts of India," Joshi said.

"The programme would bring together students, teachers, writers, professionals, agriculturalists, artists, women and spiritual scholars. Educational outreach initiatives would be carried out in higher education institutions to familiarise students with the objectives of Kashi Tamil Sangamam," he said.