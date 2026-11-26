"It was launched to remind the younger generation of these connections and reaffirm India's cultural unity. Four editions have been held so far, each based on a specific theme. The theme of the fifth edition is 'Tirukkural Payilvom', which means 'Let us learn Tirukkural'. The two-line couplets written by Tiruvalluvar contain profound messages, and this edition will focus on studying the literary work," he added. The programme will culminate on December 12.