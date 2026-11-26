NEW DELHI: The fifth edition of the cultural and educational exchange programme Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0) will be held from November 28 on the theme 'Tirukkural Payilvom' (Let us learn Tirukkural), Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
"From ancient times to the present day, India has always been one. Culturally, India has always been united. Keeping in mind the close historical ties between Tamil Nadu in the south and Kashi in the north, the prime minister conceptualised this initiative in 2022 under the guiding principle of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," Joshi said at a press conference.
"It was launched to remind the younger generation of these connections and reaffirm India's cultural unity. Four editions have been held so far, each based on a specific theme. The theme of the fifth edition is 'Tirukkural Payilvom', which means 'Let us learn Tirukkural'. The two-line couplets written by Tiruvalluvar contain profound messages, and this edition will focus on studying the literary work," he added. The programme will culminate on December 12.
The theme of the fourth edition was 'Tamil Karkalam', meaning 'Let us learn Tamil'.