Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 to begin Dec 2

CHENNAI: The Centre's Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, an initiative celebrating the traditional and civilisational links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, will begin on December 2.

The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will commence in Varanasi.

The annual event aims to strengthen cultural bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

This year's theme, 'Let us learn Tamil' (Tamil karkalaam) seeks to take Tamil language and culture to other parts of the country, symbolising unity and expanding the reach of ancient Tamil texts by encouraging their dissemination into other Indian languages, a PIB release said on Sunday.

Under the initiative, students from Uttar Pradesh will visit Tamil Nadu to be introduced to the richness of the Tamil language.

Ten batches of 30 college students each from Uttar Pradesh will participate in visits to various institutions across the state.

The first batch of delegates—comprising Tamil literary experts, cultural scholars, students, teachers and artisans—left for Varanasi on Saturday on the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 train from Kanyakumari.

The train was flagged off by local MLA M R Gandhi along with senior officials, the release said.

The event will formally begin on December 2 at NaMo Ghat in Varanasi. This edition is significant as it coincides with Karthigai Deepam, one of Tamil Nadu's most auspicious festivals, on December 4.

More than 1,500 delegates are expected to take part in a series of knowledge-sharing sessions in Varanasi aimed at deepening understanding of India's diverse cultural traditions.

During the eight-day tour, participants from Tamil Nadu will explore Varanasi and nearby regions, including Prayagraj and Ayodhya, gaining immersive exposure to cultural and spiritual centres. Delegates will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, NaMo Ghat, Hanuman Ghat, Banaras Hindu University, Sarnath and the Ayodhya temple.

This edition will also feature the launch of the 'Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition' on December 2 from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. The expedition will conclude in Varanasi on December 12.

The rally commemorates Pandiya ruler Adhi Veera Parakrama Pandiyan, who spread the message of cultural oneness through his historic journey from Tamil Nadu to Kashi, where he established a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and renamed the town Tenkasi (Dakshin Kashi) to reflect the spirit of unity.

The rally will also showcase educational materials highlighting the historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi nurtured by the Chera, Chola, Pandya, Pallava and Chalukya dynasties, the release added.