Karur TVK functionary held for harassing married woman

The issue garnered widespread attention after her relatives and the public attacked the ruling party functionary and handed him over to the police. According to the complaint, the TVK Krishnarayapuram East union secretary had allegedly been stalking the woman for the past two months.

She alleged that he would stand outside the medical store where she worked, make sexually suggestive gestures, follow her while she returned home, and repeatedly harass her with obscene remarks and gestures.

The woman told police that she had informed her family about the alleged harassment, following which her husband had been accompanying her to work and picking her up every day for the past two months.