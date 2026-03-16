Karur tragedy: Vijay says he & cadre victims; seeks CBI probe in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct any further questioning in the Karur stampede case within Tamil Nadu, asserting that he and his party members were themselves victims of the tragedy even as the probe widens with more political figures coming under the agency's scrutiny.
In a letter dated March 14 to the CBI Investigating Officer, the actor-politician said he had already appeared before the agency twice in New Delhi, on January 12 and January 19, in compliance with earlier summons. A copy of the letter was also marked to Justice Ajay Rastogi, who has been appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the investigation into the stampede.
"I have appeared for enquiries on two earlier occasions in compliance with the respective notices for my appearance before the CBI office at New Delhi," Vijay said.
The TVK chief said he was later served another notice on March 5, asking him to appear before the agency again in the national capital on March 10. He responded by requesting time and asking that the questioning be held in Tamil Nadu, due to his commitments related to the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.
"In my letter dated March 8, I requested a minimum of 10–15 days' time and also sought permission to appear either in Chennai or at any place in Tamil Nadu due to my commitments relating to the upcoming Assembly election work," he said.
Despite the request, the agency directed him to appear in New Delhi on March 15. Vijay said he complied with the notice and attended the inquiry.
"As a law-abiding citizen, I appeared for the enquiry, extending my sincere cooperation," he said.
CBI officials questioned Vijay for more than seven hours on Sunday before allowing him to leave around 6.30 pm. TVK sources said no fresh summons had been issued to him so far.
In his letter, Vijay sought to underline that he and his party cadre were themselves victims of the Karur tragedy.
"Members of my party and I are victims ourselves, and we are in unexplainable mental agony due to the loss of lives and injuries during the stampede, despite our genuine precautions," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the probe is expected to gather pace. Sources indicated that the agency could summon Vijay's close advisor, John Arockiyasamy, for questioning at any time as part of the investigation.
Separately, former DMK minister V Senthilbalaji is scheduled to appear before CBI officials on Tuesday after being served a notice in connection with the case.