Karur tragedy: Vijay says he & cadre victims; seeks CBI probe in Tamil Nadu

In a letter dated March 14 to the CBI Investigating Officer, the actor-politician said he had already appeared before the agency twice in New Delhi, on January 12 and January 19, in compliance with earlier summons. A copy of the letter was also marked to Justice Ajay Rastogi, who has been appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the investigation into the stampede.

"I have appeared for enquiries on two earlier occasions in compliance with the respective notices for my appearance before the CBI office at New Delhi," Vijay said.

The TVK chief said he was later served another notice on March 5, asking him to appear before the agency again in the national capital on March 10. He responded by requesting time and asking that the questioning be held in Tamil Nadu, due to his commitments related to the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

"In my letter dated March 8, I requested a minimum of 10–15 days' time and also sought permission to appear either in Chennai or at any place in Tamil Nadu due to my commitments relating to the upcoming Assembly election work," he said.