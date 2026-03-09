Karur tragedy: Vijay may skip CBI summons on March 10

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Continuing its probe into the Karur stampede tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a fresh summons to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to appear before the investigators on Tuesday for questioning.
However, the actor is unlikely to appear, and has sought additional time citing party and Assembly election-related engagements.
According to sources, the CBI had also sought the presence of Karur MLA V Senthilbalaji before the investigation team on Monday, but his staff refused to accept the notice. The agency then emailed him the notice seeking his presence for questioning in the case. However, it did not receive any response, the sources said.
Sources said Vijay informed the central agency that he would not be able to attend the scheduled appearance on Tuesday and requested around 10 to 15 days' time to present himself before the officers probing the matter.
The CBI, however, has not immediately accepted the request and is examining the plea, with officials likely to issue another summons allotting a fresh date for questioning.
Vijay has already appeared twice before the agency as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede that occurred during a public event in Karur. He was first questioned in New Delhi on January 12, when investigators examined him for nearly seven hours regarding the circumstances leading to the incident.
Though the questioning was expected to continue the following day, Vijay sought time citing Pongal festivities. The agency accepted the request and later summoned him again, following which he appeared before investigators on January 19.
The CBI is probing the sequence of events that led to the stampede and examining whether there were lapses in crowd management and event arrangements.
Investigators have recorded statements from several organisers and witnesses associated with the event on September 27 that claimed 41 lives. The agency is also analysing documents, communications and permissions related to the event to determine accountability and establish if any procedural failures contributed to the tragedy.
Sources said Vijay has requested around 10 to 15 days' time to present himself before the investigating officers