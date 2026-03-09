Karur tragedy: Vijay may skip CBI summons on March 10

However, the actor is unlikely to appear, and has sought additional time citing party and Assembly election-related engagements.

According to sources, the CBI had also sought the presence of Karur MLA V Senthilbalaji before the investigation team on Monday, but his staff refused to accept the notice. The agency then emailed him the notice seeking his presence for questioning in the case. However, it did not receive any response, the sources said.

Sources said Vijay informed the central agency that he would not be able to attend the scheduled appearance on Tuesday and requested around 10 to 15 days' time to present himself before the officers probing the matter.