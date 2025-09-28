Karur tragedy a lesson to people, says Kerala PCC Chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Sunny Joseph on Sunday said the stampede tragedy in the political rally organised by TVK chief Vijay in Karur is a lesson to both people and politicians.

As many as 40 people including women and children had been killed in the fatal rally organised by the actor-turned-politician in Karur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Saturday night.

When reporters asked about the shocking incident, Joseph said it was an incident which make people realise about the strength of the experience of political workers and their connection with common people.

"The pain is so deep. But, there are some lessons we learn even amidst that pain. People and others should realise this. It is a lesson to the political workers as well," the KPCC Chief added.

The senior leader's remarks came amidst mounting criricism against TVK chief Vijay over the tragedy.