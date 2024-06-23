Karur teen electrocuted while turning on switch, his grandpa who rushed to his aid dies, too

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy died of electrocution while turning on a switch at his house in Karur, unaware that it was an old one and was emitting electricity. His grandfather who tried to save him also got an electric shock. Hearing their screams, the boy's mother rushed to their aid and also got electrocuted. The boy's father then immediately turned off power to the entire house.

According to Maalaimalar, the trio was taken to the Kulithalai Government Hospital where the boy, Thirukkumaran, and the elderly man, Srinivasan, were declared dead, while the woman, Revathi, survived the incident.

Srinivasan (67) from Nadupatti village under Krishnarayapuram panchayat union near Kulithalai in Karur district lived with his son Devaraj, daughter-in-law Revathi, and grandson Thirukkumaran, a Class 9 student in a private school near Udayapatti.

The police have begun an investigation.