Karur Tasmac outlets were warned not to sell liquor above MRP

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has instructed that all its staff in liquor vending shops in Karur district that they should not sell liquor above the MRP price, otherwise they would be dismissed from the services.

TASMAC, in its official communique, has mentioned three main points including to strictly maintain the official timings of the functioning of liquor outlets in that district.

"If it was found that the liquor was sold above the MRP price, the concern tasmac liquor outlet salesmen will be dismissed from his service", the Tasmac district manager said adding "similarly, action will also be taken against the supervisor of the liquor outlet, who do not take steps to stop this offence".

The Tasmac official also warned that the liquor outlet staff should also ensure that the functioning of the shop should be from 12 noon to 10 and it has to be strictly followed.

The outlet staff was also instructed that during the peak hour -- between 5pm and 10 pm -- all the salesmen including the supervisor of the staff should be available.

However, a senior TASMAC official seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the circular was issued in all the districts. "The Karur circular got into social media today", he added.