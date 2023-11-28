Karur student’s throat slit inside college bus over enmity

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old MBA student of a private college in Kulithalai (Karur) slit the throat of his college mate while travelling on their institution bus due to previous enmity on Monday. The victim is undergoing treatment in Tiruchy Government Hospital with 12 stitches around his neck.

P Nithish Kumar (19), from Parvathipuram near Musiri in Tiruchy district was a III year student of Chettinad Engineering College, Puliyur in Kulithalai, Karur.

Sources said that Nitish, who used to travel by the college bus from Musiri, had some previous enmity with A Annamalai (21), also from Musiri, an MBA student in the same college.

Annamalai had a habit of picking up a quarrel with Nithish Kumar often. On Monday, Annamalai was talking to Nithish Kumar but the latter did not respond. Irked by this, Annamalai took a sharp weapon, which he had with him, and slashed the throat of Nithish Kumar.

Other students alerted the bus driver, who drove to Kulithalai GH from where he was referred to Tiruchy GH.

He received 12 stitches around the wound in his neck and has been undergoing treatment the Tiruchy GH. His condition is said to be out of danger.

Kulithalai police registered a case and arrested Annamalai. Further investigations are on.