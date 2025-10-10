Karur stampede: SC reserves order on TVK's plea challenging HC order to set up SIT

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and others, challenging the Madras High Court order directing that an SIT be constituted to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria heard submissions from senior counsels appearing for the party, victims, Tamil Nadu government and others.

On Tuesday, the CJI-headed bench agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede.

BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, G S Mani, has also filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The plea has objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to the scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor-politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and did not express any remorse.

Earlier, the police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants, and blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.