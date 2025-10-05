Karur stampede: Distribute relief at the earliest, TVK chief Vijay directs party leaders

CHENNAI: Coming under fire for alleged insensitivity after the death of 41 people in the stampede at his Karur rally a week ago, TVK president on Sunday directed party leaders to provide financial assistance to the victims' families at the earliest.

According to TVK leaders, the Rs 20 lakh that Vijay had announced as relief for the families of those who died in the tragedy would be distributed within a day or two after the district units compile the list of beneficiaries.

Explaining the delay, party sources claimed that it was affected by the Ayudha Pooja holidays, due to which banks across the State remained closed over the weekend. Senior leaders are now discussing whether the compensation should be issued through cheques or directly credited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Vijay has also instructed party leaders to ensure that transparency and urgency are maintained in the disbursal process so that the affected families receive timely support, sources said.

The actor-politician had also announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each for those who sustained injuries in the stampede.