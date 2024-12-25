Karur school gifts land worth Rs 6.5 crore to long-serving teachers

CHENNAI: 11 teachers at a private school in Karur were in for a heartwarming surprise after the school administration gifted them 75 cents of land worth Rs 6.5 crore. It was announced during the 15th-anniversary event of the school, which is located on Chinna Andan Kovil Road in Karur.

Employed at the school for over 10 years, the teaching staff are now beneficiaries of plots, ranging from 1,800 square feet to 2,800 square feet, said a Thanthi TV report.

A portion of a land, located in Kakkavadi village and owned by the school’s founder, was converted into residential plots for the same.