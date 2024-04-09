Karur residents slam eviction notice from HR&CE dept

TIRUCHY: Residents from Karur on Monday announced boycott of Lok Sabha polls condemning the HR&CE for asking them to vacate the place where they have been staying for several decades.

According to the protesting residents from Vennamalai in Karur, out of a total 600 acres of land belonging to Arulmigu Balasubramania Swamy temple, around 400 families have been residing in 450 acres of land for the several decades.

Against such a backdrop, a religious activist and president of Thiruthondar Thirusabai Radhakrishnan approached the court to direct the HR&CE department to retrieve the temple land from the people. Based on the case, the court directed the department to recover the land.

Based on the direction, the HR&CE department had sent notice to all the residents to vacate the spot. However, the residents refused to accept the notice and staged a protest on Monday with black flag at Vennamalai bus stop. They also declared to boycott the election condemning the action.

On information, the department officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the residents. Upon assurance, the residents dispersed from the spot.