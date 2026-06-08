Karur residents seek closure of dyeing units

According to the residents from Periya Thathampalayam in Karur, a dyeing unit that has been functioning at Kothampalayam Road near their village has been draining the effluents into the waterbodies in the village, and this resulted in contamination of groundwater and increased salinity.

The residents claimed that the particular dyeing unit had obtained permission to run a textile firm, but they started the dyeing unit without permission. So they stated that the unit had been functioning illegally and sought its closure.

They appealed to the Collector to conduct an inspection in the particular dyeing unit in their village and similar units functioning across the district, and initiate steps for proper action for saving the environment.