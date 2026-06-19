Karur residents petition CM Vijay against eviction from temple land

The residents, led by JJ Garden Residents' Association president Dhandapani, also staged a protest and raised slogans against the eviction notices. They warned of a series of agitations if the order was not withdrawn.

According to the residents, 67 families live on the two-acre land belonging to the Thanthondrimalai Kalyana Venkata Ramaswamy Temple. They claimed their families had been residing on the land since 1921 and that the locality is now known as JJ Garden.