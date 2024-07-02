Karur residents hit as winds intensify fire in garbage yard; complain of itching & suffocation

TIRUCHY: Fire broke out at a garbage mound maintained by the Karur Corporation at Vangal in Five Roads on Monday after which the residents complained of itching and suffocation.



Fire personnel who reached the spot doused the flames fighting for around two hours.

The garbage collected at residential areas and commercial establishments across all 48 wards from the Karur Corporation is dumped at Arasu Colony in Vangal at Five Roads.

On Sunday, there was a sudden fire with heavy wind fuelling the fire and spread across the entire mound. Residents of the locality passed on the information to the civic officials who alerted the fire personnel.

Subsequently, the traffic was diverted at Karur-Vangal Road and more than 20 fire personnel reached the spot to douse the flames.

Due to the incident, there was a thick blanket of smoke emanating from the main road and the residents from the area had complaints of itching and suffocation.

They said that there was a heavy wind flow on Sunday evening and suddenly the fire broke out and they demanded to shift the mound to remote areas so that they might have a clean environment.