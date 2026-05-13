Karur probe team head Asra Garg appointed Intel IG

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed senior police officer, Asra Garg, as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, replacing Avinash Kumar, who was appointed by the Election Commission of India ahead of the assembly elections. Asra Garg was serving as IGP, North Zone.
During the previous regime, Asra Garg had also served as Additional Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police. He was notably appointed to head the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 persons were killed at a rally addressed by TVK president Vijay.
The SIT, however, lasted only for a few days before the Supreme Court transferred the probe to the CBI.