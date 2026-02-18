Karur Police register case against BJP district president over remarks on MP Jothi Mani

The protest was organised on February 10 in front of the Head Post Office in Karur by the BJP Women's Wing.

According to a release issued by the office of the District Superintendent of Police, the demonstration was aimed at condemning what party leaders described as injustices against women under the "lawless DMK regime."

The event was led by district president Senthil Nathan and attended by BJP State Secretary Amar Prasad Reddy and former Member of Parliament Karvendhan, who participated as special guests.