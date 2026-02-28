Karur man held with illegal pistol

TIRUCHY: The Karur police on Saturday arrested a cattle trader for possessing a pistol purchased illegally from Bihar for his protection from his rivals.
During a vehicle check on Friday night, the Mayanur police intercepted a man loitering suspiciously. The man, Padmanaban (44) of Krishnarayapuram, was found to possess a pistol and was taken to police station for further interrogation.
He said he had earned several rivals in the business, and he approached an agent and bought a pistol from Bihar for his safety. The police seized the weapon and arrested Padmanaban. On Saturday, he was produced before the Krishnarayapuram court and lodged in prison.