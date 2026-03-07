Karur man gets double life term for killing pregnant wife, 4-year-old daughter

TIRUCHY: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Karur awarded a double life term for a man who murdered his pregnant wife and his four-year-old daughter.
Selvaganesan (46), a resident of VVGR Nagar near Vengamedu and his wife, Kalpana (41), were working in a textile export firm in Karur. The couple has a four-year-old daughter, Sarathi Bala. Selvaganesan, a habitual drunkard, on suspicion of the fidelity of Kalpana, often argues with her.
In such a backdrop, on November 9, 2024, the couple got into a quarrel. As it escalated, Selvaganesan took a knife and slit pregnant Kalpana's throat and also slit his daughter Sarathi Bala's throat. He fled from the scene, leaving both Kalpana and Sarathi Bala to die.
Based on the information, Vengamedu police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. They later arrested Selvaganesan and lodged him in prison.
The case was in progress with the Karur Mahila Fast Track Court. On Friday (March 6), Judge P Thangavel, who heard the case, awarded a double life term to Selvaganesan and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Subsequently, Selvaganesan was lodged in the Central prison in Tiruchy.