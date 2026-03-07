Karur man gets double life term for killing pregnant wife, 4-year-old daughter

Selvaganesan (46), a resident of VVGR Nagar near Vengamedu and his wife, Kalpana (41), were working in a textile export firm in Karur. The couple has a four-year-old daughter, Sarathi Bala. Selvaganesan, a habitual drunkard, on suspicion of the fidelity of Kalpana, often argues with her.

In such a backdrop, on November 9, 2024, the couple got into a quarrel. As it escalated, Selvaganesan took a knife and slit pregnant Kalpana's throat and also slit his daughter Sarathi Bala's throat. He fled from the scene, leaving both Kalpana and Sarathi Bala to die.