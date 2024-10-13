Karur man drowns in Cauvery river trying to rescue bull

TIRUCHY: A man from Karur drowned in the Cauvery while trying to rescue a bull that too lost its life on Friday evening.

It is said, Dharmalingam from Manmangalam near Kadambankurichi took his bulls to the Cauvery to bathe them in view of Ayudha Pooja.

Suddenly, one of the bulls was washed away and on seeing this, Settu alias Palaniappan (65) jumped into the river to rescue the bull but he was also washed away as the flow of water was very heavy.

Soon, Dhamalingam passed on the information to Pugazhur Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The fire personnel along with the Vangal police rushed to the spot and searched for Palaniappan and the bull.

However, in the evening, the fire personnel retrieved the body of Palaniappan but could not trace the lost bull. Subsequently, the police sent the body of Palaniappan to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

The police registered a case and are investigating.