Karur garbage dump yard fire brought under control

TIRUCHY: The fire personnel along with the Karur civic staff were struggling to douse the fire that broke out at the garbage mound from Monday evening and continued till Tuesday.

The garbage collected across the Karur City Corporation, has been dumped at a garbage yard at Arasu Colony. On Monday evening at around 5 pm, the garbage mound was suddenly on fire and spread fast due to heavy wind flow.

Soon the information was passed on to the Karur fire and rescue personnel and a team of around 20 members reached the spot and started dousing the fire. Though the team controlled the fire to a large extent, they stopped the dousing activities at around 3 am on Tuesday citing safety measures.

On Tuesday, the team resumed the fire fighting activity and brought the situation under control in the afternoon. A thick blanket of smoke emanated across the city especially the Karur-Vangal highway and the vehicle users struggled to drive past. Subsequently, the traffic was diverted.