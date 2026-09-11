Karur farmers besiege Collectorate as water from Amaravathi fails to reach tail-end region

Subsequently, the state government directed the officials to release 1,000 cusecs of water from August 31 to September 7. Since the riverbed was parched due to scarcity of water, the release of 1,000 cusecs would fail to reach the tail-end part of the district, and so the farmers from the district demanded the release of between 2,000 and 3,000 cusecs.

They also staged a protest at Chinna Dharapuram along the Karur and Tirupur border, and the officials who held talks assured to increase the quantum of water, but it was not practised.

Meanwhile, the water released from Amaravathi reached Andankovil check dam on September 7, but it failed to reach the tail-end parts like Koyampalli, Tirumanilaiyur and Tirumukkoodalur till Thursday.

Subsequently, the irate farmers who benefited from Amaravathi irrigation, belonging to Sanapiratti, S Vellalapatti, Melapalayam, Kunnanur, Emur Puthur and Puliyur converged in front of the Karur Collectorate on Friday and attempted to besiege the office.

On receiving information, Collector C Muthukumaran held talks with the farmers. The Collector told the farmers that he had requested the Tirupur Collector to step up the release of water for the benefit of Karur farmers based on the water availability. The Collector also assured them of getting water at the earliest.

However, the farmers who temporarily withdrew the protest decided to intensify it if Amaravati water failed to reach the tail-end parts within a week.