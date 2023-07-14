Karur court sentences siblings to double life-term for murdering couple

TIRUCHY: Two siblings from Karur were sentenced to double life imprisonment on Thursday for murdering a couple. The convicts Parthiban (26), along with his brothers Praveen (24) and Gowtham (20) had attacked and killed his cousin Ranganathan (37) and his wife Deepika (29) over land disputes. The couple who were residing with their four-year-old daughter at Ayyampalayam in Karur were attacked on May 11, 2020. Apart from attacking with lethal weapons, Gowtham dropped a gas cylinder on Ranganathan’s head killing him on the spot.

Ranganathan’s wife Deepika sustained injuries as she came to his rescue and died later. The Velliyanai police registered a case and arrested the trio. All three were on bail and Praveen jumped it as the case was in progress in Karur Sessions court. On Thursday Judge Shanmugasundaram sentenced Parthiban (26) and Gowtham (20) to double life term and slapped a fine of Rs 31,000 on both the siblings. As Praveen has jumped bail, the sentence is yet to be pronounced.