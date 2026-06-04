Karur court awards 2-year jail to 5 Bangladeshi citizens for illegal stay

TIRUCHY: Karur court on Thursday awarded two years of imprisonment to five Bangladeshi citizens for staying illegally in Tamil Nadu.
Based on complaints that foreign nationals were staying illegally at a spinning mill at Velliyanai in Karur for several years, Velliyanai police conducted a surprise inspection at the mill on September 25, 2024. The police found five persons from Bangladesh, identified as Sunil Hussain (26), Ajmur Mammoom (24), Jameerul (32), Syfoor (29) and Ashik Hajar (24), staying unauthorisedly and arrested them. A case in connection with this was in progress with the Judicial Magistrate Court.
On Thursday, the Magistrate Charles Albert, who heard the case, awarded two years of imprisonment each to all five of them. The Magistrate also ordered them to be repatriated to their nation after the completion of their prison term. Subsequently, they were brought to the Central prison in Tiruchy.