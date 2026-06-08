Karur Corperation retains Stalin portrait; rival parties up in arms

TIRUCHY: The Assembly poll heat is now reflected in the Corporation councils as the DMK's elected Mayors are insisting on retaining former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin's portrait in the council hall. The rival parties challenged the act at the Karur Corporation Council meeting on Monday, asking for the installation of portraits of former Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and Edappadi K Palaniswami in the council hall, putting the incumbent in a tight spot.
The situation turned tense shortly after the meeting began when AIADMK councillors Dinesh and Suresh attempted to place a portrait of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alongside a portrait of Stalin. Carrying a hammer and the framed portrait, they moved towards the wall, prompting DMK members led by zonal chairman Sathivel to stop them. The confrontation soon escalated into a heated exchange and a brief scuffle inside the council hall.
The tension further intensified when Congress councillor R Stephen Babu approached Mayor Kavitha, carrying a portrait of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, and demanded that it be installed in the hall. DMK members objected to the move, leading to fresh arguments.
Mayor Kavitha intervened and directed all members to return to their seats, warning that disciplinary action, including suspension, would be taken against those who disrupted the proceedings. Following her intervention, the members dispersed and the meeting resumed.
Later, the Mayor conducted a voice vote on retaining Stalin's portrait in the hall. Forty councillors supported the move, while only two members backed the installation of Palaniswami's portrait.