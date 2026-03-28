Karur Congress men turn against MP Jothimani

Former district president and AICC (Farmers wing) leader Bank K Subramanian chaired the district-level meeting of the functionaries in Karur. Many leaders condemned the comments made by Karur MP S Jothimani and passed a resolution to send their stance to the party's national leadership.

Subsequently, Bank Subramanian told the reporters that the Karur Congress has been losing its strength ever since Jothimani became the MP. "She never hears the seniors who have been at the party for several decades. Due to her narrow minded attitudes, as many as 115 local leaders from the party had left the party and joined some other parties," he said.