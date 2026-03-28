Karur Congress men turn against MP Jothimani

TIRUCHY: Congress functionaries from Karur convened a meeting on Saturday to condemn MP Jothimani's open criticism against the party and resolved that the party has shrunk in the district due to the narrow-minded attitude of the MP.
Former district president and AICC (Farmers wing) leader Bank K Subramanian chaired the district-level meeting of the functionaries in Karur. Many leaders condemned the comments made by Karur MP S Jothimani and passed a resolution to send their stance to the party's national leadership.
Subsequently, Bank Subramanian told the reporters that the Karur Congress has been losing its strength ever since Jothimani became the MP. "She never hears the seniors who have been at the party for several decades. Due to her narrow minded attitudes, as many as 115 local leaders from the party had left the party and joined some other parties," he said.
Subramanian also alleged that she has no party interest but personal interest and is in the habit of criticising the party on public platforms. "We have sent her warnings not to speak against the party in public, which would affect its image, but she never pays attention. We were planning to burn her effigy in condemnation, but the state leadership convinced us not to, and so we put the protest on hold," Subramanian said.
Congress Seva Dal state secretary Auditor Ravichandran, district vice president Chinnayan and others were present.