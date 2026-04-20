Karur, Coimbatore are like my body & soul: DMK leader V Senthilbalaji

Campaigning for DMK candidates in Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram (SC) and Kulithalai, Balaji said he had not distanced himself from Karur despite contesting from Coimbatore, adding that the decision was made at the behest of the party leadership.

“Karur and Coimbatore are like my body and soul. I have come here to reaffirm that Karur remains a fortress of the DMK,” he said. Highlighting development, Balaji claimed that projects worth Rs 5,000 crore had been implemented in the district over the past five years, reflecting the DMK government’s focus on growth.