Karur, Coimbatore are like my body & soul: DMK leader V Senthilbalaji

TIRUCHY: DMK leader and former minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday asserted that Karur would once again emerge as a DMK stronghold, expressing confidence that the party would secure a thumping victory in all four Assembly segments in the district.
Campaigning for DMK candidates in Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram (SC) and Kulithalai, Balaji said he had not distanced himself from Karur despite contesting from Coimbatore, adding that the decision was made at the behest of the party leadership.
“Karur and Coimbatore are like my body and soul. I have come here to reaffirm that Karur remains a fortress of the DMK,” he said. Highlighting development, Balaji claimed that projects worth Rs 5,000 crore had been implemented in the district over the past five years, reflecting the DMK government’s focus on growth.
He also alleged that AIADMK functionaries were provoking DMK cadres because of their inability to face electoral competition, and urged party workers to remain focused on campaign work. Referring to the Vennaimalai temple issue, Balaji accused the previous AIADMK regime of mismanagement and said an RSS functionary, backed by the AIADMK, had taken the matter to court. He added that the DMK government was pursuing legal measures to address the issue.