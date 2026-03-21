Karur: Class 10 girl missing after parents object to phone usage found dead

M Iniya, the elder daughter of Manikandan and Santhi from Kalipalayam in Karur, was pursuing Class 10 at Government Higher Secondary School at Aranganathan Pettai. Iniya was in the habit of using a mobile phone for long hours.

On March 19, because she continued using mobile phones excessively even after the commencement of the SSLC public exams, her parents warned her that she would lose control of the mobile phone. After this, she went to bed, and the next morning, she was found missing.