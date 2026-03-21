Karur: Class 10 girl missing after parents object to phone usage found dead

TIRUCHY: A Class 10 girl who went missing after her parents chided her over excessive mobile phone use was found dead in a well near Karur on Saturday.
M Iniya, the elder daughter of Manikandan and Santhi from Kalipalayam in Karur, was pursuing Class 10 at Government Higher Secondary School at Aranganathan Pettai. Iniya was in the habit of using a mobile phone for long hours.
On March 19, because she continued using mobile phones excessively even after the commencement of the SSLC public exams, her parents warned her that she would lose control of the mobile phone. After this, she went to bed, and the next morning, she was found missing.
Subsequently, the parents started searching for her and could not find her anywhere. They lodged a complaint with the Vengamedu police, who registered a missing person case and commenced a search.
In such a backdrop, the labourers working in a farm owned by Nallasamy at Kalipalayam found a girl's body floating in the farm well and soon, they alerted Nallasamy, who informed the Vengamedu police.
The police, along with the fire and rescue personnel, rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur Medical College Hospital. A case of suspicious death has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.