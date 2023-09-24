Karur ‘brain dead’ youth’s organs given to 5 patients

TIRUCHY: The organs of brain dead youth were harvested in Tiruchy GH on Friday and donated to five beneficiaries waiting across the State.

A 23-year-old youth from Kottai Kariapatti in Karur had met with a road accident on September 20 at around 7.30 pm and he was rushed to Tiruchy GH and was undergoing treatment.

However on Friday, he was declared brain dead and the information was given to the family members who expressed their willingness to donate the major organs.

As per the plan, the liver, kidneys and eyes were harvested and were donated to the patients waiting under seniority of TRANSTAN (Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu).

Accordingly, one of the kidneys was donated to a 33-year-old patient from Perambalur waiting at Tiruchy GH and the condition of the beneficiary is said to stable and recovering, said the hospital sources.

Meanwhile, the other kidney was donated to a patient waiting at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, while the liver was donated to a patient at a private hospital in Tiruchy and the eyes were donated to two patients in Tiruchy.







