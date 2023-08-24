Karur bizman gifts two Jack Russell Terrier puppies to Rahul

TIRUCHY: A Karur-based businessman and pet enthusiast gifted two Jack Russell Terrier breed puppies to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier visited his kennel during a visit to Kerala.

Saravanan (36), a resident from LGP Nagar in Karur, who is running textile business, is a pet enthusiast and has been maintaining over 50 dogs of various breeds. Saravanan imported two pairs of Jack Russell Terrier breed dogs two years back and thereafter he was selling the pups across the country.

Meanwhile, his two dogs delivered two puppies recently and he posted the picture of those pups. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who happened to see the puppies online, wanted to get them and so he sent his assistant to approach Saravanan and get those puppies.

“When Rahul came to Kerala recently, he sent his personal assistant and inquired about the Jack Russell Terrier puppies and expressed willingness to get two of them. I sent one of the puppies along with him and since the other pups was only 60 days old, I handed over the pup to him after it crossed 60 days in Delhi,” Saravanan said. He further said that Jack Russell Terrier breeds are perfect family dogs and easily adapt with the humans. They are also known for their extraordinary energy and would be a happy companion. He also said that the Kerala police are his regular customers. They regularly get a certain breed of dogs for their dog squad.

Saravanan, though expressing happiness for having handed over the pups to Rahul Gandhi, did not want to disclose the price. He said that it was more than a gift and he was so excited to receive the pets.