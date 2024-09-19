Karunanidhi supported simultaneous polls in ‘Nenjukku Needhi,’ claims H Raja

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin over the ‘One Nation One Election’ row, State BJP convener H Raja on Thursday said DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi himself supported simultaneous elections for the State assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

H Raja claimed M Karunanidhi's ‘Nenjukku Needhi’ has such a reference justifying simultaneous polls. "Kalaignar Karunanidhi understood that frequent elections disrupt governance, paralyse government machinery, and shift focus away from critical issues like poverty and development," H Raja said.

"Why ignore your father's support for One Nation One Election? Does it mean that you claim your father was wrong?" he questioned in a social media post.

The veteran BJP leader stressed that simultaneous elections will cut the enormous costs of constant campaigning, allowing much-needed funds to be redirected towards public welfare and national development.



"Healthcare, infrastructure, and education-oriented projects and policies will get a shot in the arm if we bring in simultaneous elections. Tamil Nadu too will benefit from this reform," he claimed. The former BJP MLA also recalled the Congress's role in this issue and said the Parliamentary Standing Committee in 2015, chaired by then Congress MP Sudarsana Natchiappan recommended a phased approach to ‘One Nation, One Election’.

"Even NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar, a key INDI Alliance member, extended support to the proposal. This is a reform that promises stability, cost-efficiency, and uninterrupted governance, ensuring that the people's needs come first," he added.

Raja further said the real issue appears to be DMK's fear of losing grip on electoral politics.