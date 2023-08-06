Karunanidhi memorial international marathon: Stalin commends winners

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday commended the winners of the Karunanidhi memorial international marathon and awarded prize money worth Rs 10 lakh at Island grounds.

1,063 people from third gender who participated in the marathon were given an financial aid of Rs 1,000.

Subsequently, the registration fee collected for the marathon (Rs 3.42 crore) was handed over to the Royapettah Government General Hospital.





Further, the marathon where 73,206 people participated was listed in the Guinness World Record (GWR) and the chief minister received the Guinness certificate here.





On the occasion of the centenary celebration of former chief minister and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, the Karunanidhi memorial international marathon was organised by the ruling DMK on Sunday.



The marathon was started at around 4 am from Karunanidhi memorial and ended by 8 am at Island grounds.

Ministers KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi were present on the occasion.