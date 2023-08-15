Karunanidhi and Tamil are inseparable: PTR

MADURAI: Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and Tamil language are inseparable, said PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, at an event in Madurai on Monday, praising the contributions of former chief minister and the Dravidian patriarch.

Addressing the event organised to mark Karunanidhi’s birth centenary, he gave away prizes to Corporation school students, who excelled in competitions and said that even without a formal education, Karunanidhi uncovered his innate talent, thanks to his expertise in Tamil.

PTR added that public speaking is both passion and art and above all it is a persuasion as he appreciated students who excelled in the competitions organised as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin to celebrate Kalaignar’s memories. The art of public speaking remained difficult for many, but Karunanidhi was well versed in it, PTR added. He highlighted to the students how communication is a key skill in human resources.

Recalling his heydays, PTR said that the Dravidian patriarch was so active that he woke up in the early hours and discussed various issues with officials to keep abreast of developments in all departments. The Minister also said that DMK veteran was a man of exemplary character.

PTR shared with students that many employers have been approaching the government and were looking forward to employing skilled professionals. In order to bridge the gap between the education system and creation of job opportunities, CM Stalin has launched the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, he said.