Karukka Vinod who hurled petrol bombs near TN Raj Bhavan gate detained under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: City Police have slapped the Goondas Act against M Vinod (42) alias Karukka Vinod who was arrested for hurling a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) outside Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's residence, Raj Bhavan two weeks ago.

Vinod is a serial offender as far as hurling Molotov cocktails - colloquially referred to as petrol bombs - is concerned.

While police did not clarify as to the reasons for his act, officials pointed out that he has already been arrested twice for a similar act, of which one was for hurling Petrol bombs at Teynampet Police station itself.

On October 25, around 3 pm, the accused came armed with four Molotov cocktails, and from the Highway Research Centre building opposite Raj Bhavan gate, he hurled one. It fell short of the barricades in front of the gate and no damage was done. He was secured immediately and taken into custody.

Police seized three more bottles from him.

Two years ago, Vinod was arrested for hurling a petrol bomb outside Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam. Vinod was also detained under the Goondas Act in 2017 when he was arrested for hurling petrol bombs at Teynampet police station.

Vinod is a history-sheeter who is involved in several other criminal cases, police said.

