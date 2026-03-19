Karti to lead Congress poll manifesto panel

The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal as parties intensify preparations for the polls.

The committee brings together senior leaders and young representatives, including MPs S Jothimani, Vijay Vasanth and Sasikanth Senthil, along with Lakshmi Ramachandran and G Ashokan. The TNCC president, the CLP leader and heads of frontal organisations will serve as permanent invitees.