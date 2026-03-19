Karti to lead Congress poll manifesto panel
CHENNAI: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted a 26-member Election Manifesto Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections, appointing MP Karti P Chidambaram as its chairman.
The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal as parties intensify preparations for the polls.
The committee brings together senior leaders and young representatives, including MPs S Jothimani, Vijay Vasanth and Sasikanth Senthil, along with Lakshmi Ramachandran and G Ashokan. The TNCC president, the CLP leader and heads of frontal organisations will serve as permanent invitees.
The appointment follows senior Congress leader P Chidambaram leading a key role in resolving differences during a difficult phase of the DMK-Congress alliance talks, helping stabilise the partnership ahead of the elections. Political observers said this is the main reason Karthi has been appointed as the chairman of this committee.
After its first meeting, members said the manifesto will focus on technology, skill development and job creation, while reinforcing social justice and women's empowerment.