Karti Chidambaram calls for halting ‘ghost’ IYC membership drive

CHENNAI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC)’s ambitious membership drive has been scathingly criticised by its own MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram.

Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, took to X on Sunday and criticised the party's youth wing for its ‘lethargic and sluggish’ drive to induct new members. He also called for an end to the campaign due to the poor and lacklustre response.

“These ghost Indian Youth Congress membership drives must stop. We are only fooling ourselves,” wrote Karti in a bitterly critical remark. Karti’s ‘ghost’ drive jibe at the IYC membership is set to create a fresh flutter in party circles as the latter is already grappling with multiple incidents of dissent and internal rumblings.

The outright condemnation by the former minister’s son is expected to ruffle fresh feathers in top leadership. Notably, the IYC started its membership drive in multiple states/UTs this year.