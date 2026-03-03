Karti: Cadres prefer DMK tie-up, fan club TVK can't head alliance

TIRUCHY: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday (March 3) said cadres of both the DMK and the Congress are in favour of continuing their alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that seat-sharing talks are progressing on the right path.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Karti said leaders of both parties are engaged in discussions and emphasised that alliance partners must adopt a “give and take” policy, noting that there are only 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Referring to actor Vijay’s entry into politics, Karti described him as a newcomer who needs time to understand Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, rebuffing talks of a possible tie-up with the fledgling party. He also remarked that the TVK resembles a fan club and questioned whether fan strength alone would translate into electoral success.
He also praised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that the DMK president has been tactful in his political moves and is keen on keeping alliance partners united. “He has been accommodating parties in the alliance with that approach,” Karti said.
Criticising the AIADMK, Karti alleged that despite being the larger party in the NDA in Tamil Nadu and leading the alliance, it is dependent on the BJP for key political decisions, including seat allocation. He claimed that the party’s influence has waned over the years and that it lacks a prominent leader.