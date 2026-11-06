Karthikeyan IAS moves to central deputation

CHENNAI: KP Karthikeyan, Director of Town Panchayats, has been moved to the Government of India on central deputation. KM Sarayu, who has returned from leave, has been posted in his place.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on Thursday, D Ravichandran, Additional Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, was transferred and posted as Director, Employment and Training.
C Palani, who was holding the post of Director of Employment and Training, has been appointed Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Limited.