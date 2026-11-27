The deceased were Arivazhagan and his daughter Dhanshika. Originally from Tiruvallur, the family lived in a rented house in Ganapathi Nagar, Madhavaram. On Wednesday, Arivazhagan was lighting traditional lamps in his house and the flame came into contact with a diesel can nearby. The can exploded instantly, triggering a massive fire. Arivazhagan suffered extensive burns.

His wife Anusuya and daughter Dhanshika were also trapped inside the house as the flames spread. Neighbours who saw the fire alerted the Madhavaram police and the fire and rescue services. By the time rescuers entered the house, Arivazhagan and Dhanshika had already died of severe burn injuries. Their bodies were recovered and sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.



Anusuya, who had sustained critical burn injuries while trying to escape, was rescued by police personnel and neighbours. She was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment. Doctors said her condition remains critical. The Madhavaram police have registered a case and are investigating.