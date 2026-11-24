Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Thiruparankundram and surrounding areas, with 5,618 police personnel, including 12 superintendents of police, eight additional SPs and 132 inspectors, deployed to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

The collector’s prohibition order has exempted actions taken to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 directive.

At the spot designated for lighting the lamp as per the SC order, 187 personnel, including one SP, two additional SPs and four Inspectors, have been deployed. At the dargah, 190 personnel are on duty under one SP, one additional SP, four DSPs and five Inspectors. Another 282 are stationed at Nellithoppu.

“Under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, the entire Tiruparankundram hill, including its summit, girivalam paths, the road from the entrance arch to the 16-pillar mandapam, and the areas connecting the girivalam path and the foothills, have been declared a Red Zone, where drones and UAVs are prohibited from November 23 to 24,” an official police release said.

At the Kasi Viswanathar temple, 318 personnel are deployed under one SP, one additional SP, two DSPs and five Inspectors. A further 453 are on the steps leading to the temple, and 163 are guarding the hill’s nine access routes. In addition, 125 personnel are on the girivalam path and 110 at the Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple.

More than 70 CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations on and around the hill, and face-detection cameras are being used to identify suspicious movements. Bomb detection and disposal squads are conducting checks at the Uchi Pillayar Temple, Nellithoppu, hill paths and other key areas.

The situation in and around the temple on Monday remained normal and devotees were allowed to visit the Saint Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar temple from 6 am to 5 pm. But the police have prohibited entry to the temple and dargah on Tuesday.