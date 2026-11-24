MADURAI: Suspense gripped the hill town of Tirupparankundram on the eve of Karthigai Deepam on Monday, with no official word out on the Tamil Nadu government's next course of action amid the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of lamp on the deepathoon.
While the Madurai Collector Nishant Krishna on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS across Madurai district, banning public gatherings and climbing the Thiruparankundram hill until Wednesday morning, and the Madurai city police declared the entire hill a ‘Red Zone’, banning drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on Monday and Tuesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay went into a huddle with top officials at the state Secretariat in Chennai.
The Supreme Court on Monday did not list the State Government’s review petition against its interim order directing that the lamp to be lit on the disputed deepathoon; with Tuesday being Guru Nanak Jayanthi, the court will remain shut. So far, it remains unclear whether officials will light the lamp at the pillar atop the hill or follow the traditional practice of lighting it near the Uchi Pillayar Temple. The police barred the public from visiting Uchi Pillayar temple on Monday.
Earlier, CM Vijay held a meeting at the Secretariat with top legal and police officials, reportedly to deliberate on the state's stance. Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, and Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal attended the consultation.
While TVK ministers remained non-committal, alliance partner and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan insisted that the state government would take steps to light the deepam at the deepa mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, and not on deepathoon.
Speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Madurai Religious Harmony Federation, he said the stand of both the previous DMK government and the present TVK government was that the lamp should be lit at the temple's traditional place.
"We have not gathered here to oppose the sentiments of Hindus. There is a difference between Hindus and Sanghis," he said, adding that the federation opposed the position taken by the Sangh Parivar and was not against Murugan devotees.
Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Thiruparankundram and surrounding areas, with 5,618 police personnel, including 12 superintendents of police, eight additional SPs and 132 inspectors, deployed to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.
The collector’s prohibition order has exempted actions taken to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 directive.
At the spot designated for lighting the lamp as per the SC order, 187 personnel, including one SP, two additional SPs and four Inspectors, have been deployed. At the dargah, 190 personnel are on duty under one SP, one additional SP, four DSPs and five Inspectors. Another 282 are stationed at Nellithoppu.
“Under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, the entire Tiruparankundram hill, including its summit, girivalam paths, the road from the entrance arch to the 16-pillar mandapam, and the areas connecting the girivalam path and the foothills, have been declared a Red Zone, where drones and UAVs are prohibited from November 23 to 24,” an official police release said.
At the Kasi Viswanathar temple, 318 personnel are deployed under one SP, one additional SP, two DSPs and five Inspectors. A further 453 are on the steps leading to the temple, and 163 are guarding the hill’s nine access routes. In addition, 125 personnel are on the girivalam path and 110 at the Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple.
More than 70 CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations on and around the hill, and face-detection cameras are being used to identify suspicious movements. Bomb detection and disposal squads are conducting checks at the Uchi Pillayar Temple, Nellithoppu, hill paths and other key areas.
The situation in and around the temple on Monday remained normal and devotees were allowed to visit the Saint Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar temple from 6 am to 5 pm. But the police have prohibited entry to the temple and dargah on Tuesday.