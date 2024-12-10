Karthigai Deepam: TNSTC to operate 1,982 special buses from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: In light of Karthigai Deepam, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is set to operate 1,982 buses from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai for over four days.

According to a Maalaimalar report, a total of 10,109 buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai from December 12 to December 15.

In addition to the 1,982 buses from Chennai, 8,127 buses will be operated from Salem, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Puducherry, Kumbakonam, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other regions of the state.

From Chennai, 269 buses will be operated on December 12,

643 on December 13,

801 on December 14, and

269 on December 15.

Passengers, especially those travelling long distances, can make round-trip reservations through the website www.tnstc.in and the TNSTC official app.