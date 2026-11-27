NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that it will not go into the main matter and will confine itself to the non-compliance of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon as a one-time measure.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi is hearing contempt petitions and other applications on the controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop the Tiruparankundram hill.
During the hearing, senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan, submitted that the Tamil Nadu government had decided at the outset that it would not permit the lighting of the lamp and the preliminary report submitted by them was like a confession.
"Collector was also to consult ASI in this regard. The onus has been completely let down. The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is the board of trustees not giving permission. The board has never contested the matter. They are bound by the order of the court," he said.
The hearing is underway.
On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.
Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at the stone pillar on the hill.