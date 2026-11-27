"Collector was also to consult ASI in this regard. The onus has been completely let down. The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is the board of trustees not giving permission. The board has never contested the matter. They are bound by the order of the court," he said.

The hearing is underway.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at the stone pillar on the hill.